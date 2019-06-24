Muslim ‘killed by mob who tied him, beat him and forced him to recite Hindu chants’ in India

2019/06/24 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A young Indian Muslim man has died days after reportedly being beaten by a crowd who forced him to perform Hindu chants.Tabrez Ansari was assaulted by the mob on 18 June, after being accused of breaking into a house and stealing a motorbike in the eastern state of Jharkand.Several videos, which appear to be of the assault, spread quickly online in the aftermath of Ansari’s death.One clip allegedly shows members of a crowd beating the man with sticks, according to The Telegraph India.In another the mob can be heard forcing the 22-year-old to chant "Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.
