Home › Baghdad Post › Muslim ‘killed by mob who tied him, beat him and forced him to recite Hindu chants’ in India

Muslim ‘killed by mob who tied him, beat him and forced him to recite Hindu chants’ in India

2019/06/24 | 16:40



A young Indian Muslim man has died days after reportedly being beaten by a crowd who forced him to perform Hindu chants.Tabrez Ansari was assaulted by the mob on 18 June, after being accused of breaking into a house and stealing a motorbike in the eastern state of Jharkand.Several videos, which appear to be of the assault, spread quickly online in the aftermath of Ansari’s death.One clip allegedly shows members of a crowd beating the man with sticks, according to The Telegraph India.In another the mob can be heard forcing the 22-year-old to chant "Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A young Indian Muslim man has died days after reportedly being beaten by a crowd who forced him to perform Hindu chants.Tabrez Ansari was assaulted by the mob on 18 June, after being accused of breaking into a house and stealing a motorbike in the eastern state of Jharkand.Several videos, which appear to be of the assault, spread quickly online in the aftermath of Ansari’s death.One clip allegedly shows members of a crowd beating the man with sticks, according to The Telegraph India.In another the mob can be heard forcing the 22-year-old to chant "Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.