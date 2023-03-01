Rocky Gregory’s “One Groovy Summer: An Adventure From 1968” is a compelling novel based on a real-life story

2023/03/01 | 21:52 - Source: Iraq News

One Groovy Summer: Adventure from 1968

Rocky Gregory

“One Groovy Summer: An Adventure From 1968” from Book Vine Press.



Author Rocky Gregory has written an interesting book of romance, adventure, and nostalgia.

— Rocky Gregory

PALATINE, ILLINOIS, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “One Groovy Summer: An Adventure From 1968” is an enjoyable book about two young men seeking fun and adventure in the summer of 1968.



It was the Sixties – the time of the sexual revolution and the Hippie movement.



Knowing they could be drafted into the Vietnam war, they were determined to make the most of their summer break, and that is just what they did.



It was a great adventure full of action, romance, fun, and nostalgia about the Sixties.“One Groovy Summer: An Adventure From 1968” is the creation of published author Rocky Gregory.



Besides writing, he is interested in tennis and martial arts.



The creator of this book also loves to spend quality time with his family.Rocky Gregory writes, “In ‘One Groovy Summer,’ Will and his buddies revel in the joys of youth, summertime, and the unique culture of the swingin’ Sixties.



This was the time of the sexual revolution, the civil rights movement, and Hippies.



To say that it was a memorable trip would be an understatement.



So, you are invited to come for a psychedelic ride into an era that will never be seen again.



Have a groovy summer!”Published by Book Vine Press, Rocky Gregory’s new book is something that everyone will enjoy reading, as this will give them an idea of what the Sixties were all about.This book aims to let the readers see what summer looked like half a century ago.About Book Vine Press:Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company.



We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB).



Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience.



We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

Miami International Book Fair 2022 with BVP

