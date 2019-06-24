Who are Abd al-Mahdi's new ministers of defense, interior, justice?

2019/06/24 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
Iraqi Parliament on Monday finally elected three candidates to key ministerial
posts in the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi.The
parliament elected Najah Hassan al-Shamari as Minister of Defense, Yassin
al-Yasiri for the Minister of Interior, and Farouq Amin Shwani as the Minister
of Justice.Interior
MinisterYassin
Taher al-Yasiri was born in Baghdad in 1958. He served as adviser to the minister
of interior. He is a lecturer at the Police College, and the High Institute for
Security and Administrative Development.Yasiri
is a researcher and author in international law and the security strategies. He
holds a doctorate in public law philosophy from Al-Nahrain University.Yasiri
has joined the Ministry of the Interior in 1979, and has held many leadership
positions in the ministry.Yasiri
is backed by Ammar al-Hakim, a senior Shia leader, whose parliamentary bloc
with 19 seats recently announced they would play the role of the opposition
during this parliamentary term.Defense
MinisterMaj.
Gen. Najah Hassan Ali al-Shammari was born in Baghdad in 1967. He was retired
at his request in 2018. He was a leader in the Special Forces branch, and has
held many military positions from 2003 until 2007.The
new defense minister graduated from the Military College in 1987 after
obtaining a bachelor's degree in military sciences. He also obtained a master's
degree in strategic planning for national security. He also took many
specialized military and security courses in Iraq, Jordan and America.Shamari
is a Sunni Arab and senior Iraqi military officer who was supported and
nominated by Ayad Allawi, the former Prime Minister and vice-President of Iraq.Justice
MinisterFarouk al-Shwani was born in 1957 in Kirkuk. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and
Politics and obtained a High Diploma in Judicial Sciences from the Higher
Judicial Institute in Baghdad in 1993. He held several positions including the
presidency of the courts of appeal in Dhi Qar, Anbar and Kirkuk.Shwani
is a high-ranking Kurdish judge who served as the Patriotic Union of
Kurdistan’s (PUK) candidate.He
has received many letters of thanks and appreciation from the Iraqi government in
the field of human rights and counter-terrorism. He has been a judge in the
Presidency of Kirkuk Appellate Court since 2003.Shwani
is Kurdish. He was granted the justice portfolio, according to the political
distribution of the sects, which is considered a custom rather than a law in
Iraq.
