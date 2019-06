Who are Abd al-Mahdi's new ministers of defense, interior, justice?

2019/06/24 | 22:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- TheIraqi Parliament on Monday finally elected three candidates to key ministerialposts in the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi.Theparliament elected Najah Hassan al-Shamari as Minister of Defense, Yassinal-Yasiri for the Minister of Interior, and Farouq Amin Shwani as the Ministerof Justice.InteriorMinisterYassinTaher al-Yasiri was born in Baghdad in 1958. He served as adviser to the ministerof interior. He is a lecturer at the Police College, and the High Institute forSecurity and Administrative Development.Yasiriis a researcher and author in international law and the security strategies. Heholds a doctorate in public law philosophy from Al-Nahrain University.Yasirihas joined the Ministry of the Interior in 1979, and has held many leadershippositions in the ministry.Yasiriis backed by Ammar al-Hakim, a senior Shia leader, whose parliamentary blocwith 19 seats recently announced they would play the role of the oppositionduring this parliamentary term.DefenseMinisterMaj.Gen. Najah Hassan Ali al-Shammari was born in Baghdad in 1967. He was retiredat his request in 2018. He was a leader in the Special Forces branch, and hasheld many military positions from 2003 until 2007.Thenew defense minister graduated from the Military College in 1987 afterobtaining a bachelor's degree in military sciences. He also obtained a master'sdegree in strategic planning for national security. He also took manyspecialized military and security courses in Iraq, Jordan and America.Shamariis a Sunni Arab and senior Iraqi military officer who was supported andnominated by Ayad Allawi, the former Prime Minister and vice-President of Iraq.JusticeMinisterFarouk al-Shwani was born in 1957 in Kirkuk. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law andPolitics and obtained a High Diploma in Judicial Sciences from the HigherJudicial Institute in Baghdad in 1993. He held several positions including thepresidency of the courts of appeal in Dhi Qar, Anbar and Kirkuk.Shwaniis a high-ranking Kurdish judge who served as the Patriotic Union ofKurdistan’s (PUK) candidate.Hehas received many letters of thanks and appreciation from the Iraqi government inthe field of human rights and counter-terrorism. He has been a judge in thePresidency of Kirkuk Appellate Court since 2003.Shwaniis Kurdish. He was granted the justice portfolio, according to the politicaldistribution of the sects, which is considered a custom rather than a law inIraq.