Who are Abd al-Mahdi's new ministers of defense, interior, justice?

2019/06/24



Iraqi Parliament on Monday finally elected three candidates to key ministerial



posts in the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi.The



parliament elected Najah Hassan al-Shamari as Minister of Defense, Yassin



al-Yasiri for the Minister of Interior, and Farouq Amin Shwani as the Minister



of Justice.Interior



MinisterYassin



Taher al-Yasiri was born in Baghdad in 1958. He served as adviser to the minister



of interior. He is a lecturer at the Police College, and the High Institute for



Security and Administrative Development.Yasiri



is a researcher and author in international law and the security strategies. He



holds a doctorate in public law philosophy from Al-Nahrain University.Yasiri



has joined the Ministry of the Interior in 1979, and has held many leadership



positions in the ministry.Yasiri



is backed by Ammar al-Hakim, a senior Shia leader, whose parliamentary bloc



with 19 seats recently announced they would play the role of the opposition



during this parliamentary term.Defense



MinisterMaj.



Gen. Najah Hassan Ali al-Shammari was born in Baghdad in 1967. He was retired



at his request in 2018. He was a leader in the Special Forces branch, and has



held many military positions from 2003 until 2007.The



new defense minister graduated from the Military College in 1987 after



obtaining a bachelor's degree in military sciences. He also obtained a master's



degree in strategic planning for national security. He also took many



specialized military and security courses in Iraq, Jordan and America.Shamari



is a Sunni Arab and senior Iraqi military officer who was supported and



nominated by Ayad Allawi, the former Prime Minister and vice-President of Iraq.Justice



MinisterFarouk al-Shwani was born in 1957 in Kirkuk. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and



Politics and obtained a High Diploma in Judicial Sciences from the Higher



Judicial Institute in Baghdad in 1993. He held several positions including the



presidency of the courts of appeal in Dhi Qar, Anbar and Kirkuk.Shwani



is a high-ranking Kurdish judge who served as the Patriotic Union of



Kurdistan’s (PUK) candidate.He



has received many letters of thanks and appreciation from the Iraqi government in



the field of human rights and counter-terrorism. He has been a judge in the



Presidency of Kirkuk Appellate Court since 2003.Shwani



is Kurdish. He was granted the justice portfolio, according to the political



distribution of the sects, which is considered a custom rather than a law in



Iraq.







