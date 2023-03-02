SCW.AI Announces Partnership with Optiyol to Bring Together Best of Digital Factory and Digital Transportation Solutions

2023/03/02 | 19:42 - Source: Iraq News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard, a digital innovation and software solutions company, announces its partnership with Optiyol to help organizations pursue their self-driving supply chain vision by digitizing their manufacturing and transportation operations.SCW.AI’s Next Generation Digital Factory Platform offers manufacturers one platform connecting data-driven decision making solutions and bringing “Speed”, “Simplicity” and “Scalability” to Digital Transformation Programs, with a specific focus on regulated industries (pharma, food & beverage).



Optiyol Delivery Management Platform plans the routes through its optimization engine and distributes them to vehicles, conducts execution by sending the planned routes to the mobile driver app, enables track and trace of the operations and creates end-customer visibility by providing live ETAs and delivery status updates to the end-customers.The deal brings together SCW.AI’s expertise in digital factory transformation and Optiyol’s vision in optimization of logistics and transportation.



Optiyol and SCW.AI will work together closely to achieve full end-to-end visibility and efficiency in supply chain and logistics operations.This partnership aims to make a great contribution towards supply chain visibility, operational excellence and sustainability targets.



Thanks to the partnership, both companies will now be able to offer more comprehensive solutions to their customers in manufacturing industries to harness higher levels of impact in business value generation.



In essence, this partnership is about:● A more complete digital solution from production to end-customer delivery aiming to increase efficiency and visibility.● A modern stack of technologies leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced Automation, Cutting Edge IoT, Manufacturing Cloud and Machine Learning (ML) for manufacturing and logistics operations.● A complementary set of value levers for end-customers to enable higher efficiency, operational excellence and sustainability in their end-to-end supply chains.Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of SCW.AI:I am very excited to become partners with Optiyol and join our forces to build next generation end-to-end supply chain solutions that accelerate digital transformation programs from shop-floor to transportation & logistics operations, all the way to end-consumers or patients.



In line with our vision to help manufacturers achieve fully digital, highly automated and self-driving factories, this collaboration will strengthen both companies in offering the latest technologies and services.



Together we will be supporting our joint customers to become faster, more resilient, more efficient and more profitable; while paving the way for self-driving supply chains.Ozan Gözbaşı, Ph.D., CEO of Optiyol:As Optiyol and SCW.AI, we are pleased to announce that we have joined forces to make supply chains more efficient and visible.



We position strong partnerships at the top of our global growth strategy.



Together, we are taking an important step in offering new technologies both inside and outside the manufacturing sites.



Complementary experience of the two companies in the field of supply chain and logistics technologies will create more added value to our customers.About Supply Chain WizardSCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc.



5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm and a global leader specializing in digital factory and digital supply chain solutions.



SCW partners with manufacturers in designing, developing and implementing scalable digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its cloud platform to enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations in life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries.



SCW is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision-making from shopfloors to executive boardrooms, unlocking the full potential of production that is already present yet hidden inside the company’s factory.



SCW.AI is backed by leading investors such as Panoramic Ventures and Sabanci Ventures.About OptiyolOptiyol is a logistics technology firm founded by a team of operations researchers with experience in solving large-scale supply chain optimization problems.



Optiyol’s route optimization software reduces transportation costs and improves visibility for logistics, e-commerce, CPG, F&B, manufacturing and retail companies in their last-mile and long-haul operations.



Compared to traditional methods, Optiyol reduces fuel costs by 15-25% and fleet size by 5-10%, while also improving on-time delivery rates by 20-30%.



Optiyol solutions are used to optimize and track over 150 distribution operations in different geographies with unique challenges.



Institutional VCs like Ford-Otosan's Driventure, EIT Urban Mobility (Co-Founded by European Union), Fark Labs and Turk Telekom have backed Optiyol.

