Blinken: Russia can end the war in Ukraine tomorrow if it wants

2023/03/02 | 21:28 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ the U.S.Secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said Russia could end the Ukraine war.Speaking at a press conference in Delhi after meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the G20 session on counterterrorism in India, Blinken pointed out that all countries suffer from the impacts of the Russian War in Ukraine.Blinken said he urged Russia to return to implementing New START after President Vladimir Putin's decision last month to suspend it."The treaty, which is the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the world's two largest nuclear powers, is in the interests of both the countries and international security, and that the world expects the nations to behave responsibly regarding nuclear security." He said."I told the foreign minister that no matter what else is happening in our relationship, the United States is always ready to engage and act on Strategic Arms, just as the United States in the Soviet Union did even at the height of the Cold War," Blinken added.The U.S.diplomat confirmed Washighnton's support for Ukraine, stressing that Kyiv and the United States want this war to end."End this war of aggression.Engage in meaningful diplomacy that could produce a just and durable peace."

