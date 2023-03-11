A Disruptive, Hardcore And Provocative Force In Hip Hop – DAMIUS Unveils New Work ‘119’

2023/03/12 | 07:00 - Source: Iraq News

Embodying his iconic Dark Rap and gothic Hip Hop appeal, DAMIUS continues to enthrall audiences, with a soundscape that’s both intense and vulnerable.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arguably the artist’s boldest and most passionate drop yet, ‘119’ is a provocative, stunning, and gripping record.



The striking album is one which is rooted within Dark Rap and pays testament to an artist who has rapidly gained a dedicated following in his niche.DAMIUS’ newest drop envelops audiences with his characteristic ‘dark rap,’ echoing a raw and authentic imagery, underlined with brooding beats and dark lyricism.



Creating an ethereal yet thoroughly enigmatic sound, the artist’s music is one which paints vivid and introspective lyrics.‘119’ builds onto a formidable, choral sound alongside a blended orchestra which highlights confessional stories which listeners will surely relate to.



Truly, the only way is up for the artist as he continues to navigate the music world with his unique sounds.Having released on March 3rd, 2023, ‘119’ often incites and provokes audiences to feel the strength of all their pent-up emotions.



Exploring the strength of aggression, the record is an effort to grapple with life’s hard truths, through a raw and unfiltered medium of expression.“The music is unique because it can go from being very aggressive to being very funny at any second all while maintaining a very dark sounding song.” Notes the artist regarding his music.Enlightening notions of hope, resilience, strength, and adversity, DAMIUS’ future plan is to do live shows and go on tour, displaying his inimitable talents with the rest of the world.



Praised extensively for his rich, visceral emotional depth and talented range, DAMIUS’ music includes eclectic tracks such as the 2 million+ streams-capturing track “Pray” and the single- “Kill or Be Killed.”Download, buy, and stream DAMIUS’ new music and follow the artist’s compelling journey on Instagram @damiusofficial.###ABOUTDAMIUS started his career in 2017, creating a demonic image to suit his gritty, horrorcore sound.



The artist released his first EP, ‘727’, in 2018, following soon after with the single “Shit Went Crazy” featuring Shaggy 2 Dope from the Insane Clown Posse.DAMIUS’ single ‘Pray’ would follow soon after; a joint project with Lo Key, followed by his second EP, ‘413’, which was released in 2020, featuring collaborations with huge artists such as Brotha Lynch Hung, Twisted Insane, Jamie Madrox, Monoxide, Blaze Ya Dead Homie and Boondox.



Most recently, DAMIUS released a single entitled “Twisted Love” featuring The Alien Babe as well as an album entitled ‘Damius Rough Cuts (Demo Sessions)’.



The artist has been featured on the front cover of Underground Nation Magazine in 2020, consolidating his place as one to watch for.He was also featured on the album ‘Rufus’ by former D12 member, Bizarre.



Moreover, multiple YouTube channels with cult followings have praised DAMIUS’ mesmerizing combination of heavy metal influence with infectious bars.



