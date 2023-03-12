2023/03/12 | 10:38 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Salam Jabbar Shahab for The Middle East Institute.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Youth dynamics and Iraq's energy future

The next few decades will be crucial for Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as global changes reshape the energy sector.

The push for sustainable development, the Paris Agreement climate goals, and associated efforts in areas like renewable energy, climate change, and environmental protection will bring about a transition across the sector, affecting everything from employment and working patterns to governance.

These changes will likely present a number of challenges for Iraq, especially if the country fails to take the radical steps needed to adapt to the energy transition.

Click here to read the full article.