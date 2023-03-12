Hong Kong DISC Assessments Launched at disc.hk by DISC Persona a Leading Personality Testing Company

2023/03/12 | 16:02 - Source: Iraq News

DISC Assessment

DISC Persona with www.disc.hk opens up in Hong Kong.



Offering DISC certification and DISC profiles to facilitators, trainers, coaches, and companies.

— Kate Cook

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DISC Persona now offers DISC assessments in Hong Kong.



This expansion continues DISC Persona's commitment to being the world's leading personality assessment.



Now with https://www.disc.hk being its location in Hong Kong, DISC looks to expand on the 22 languages its DISC profile reports are available in.Unlike others, DISC persona uses online software to deliver the assessment and results immediately.



Reports and interfaces are customizable allowing clients to carry their own branded experience for their employees and customers."In Hong Kong, we have partnered with companies both big and small, coaches, consultants, and trainers to give them the tools to succeed." says Kate Cook, head of DISC Persona.



The DISC personality assessment is a simple model with highly practical and easy to implement tools.DISC benefits to people in Hong Kong include:- Increased Self Awareness- Improved Communication- Tools to Identity Behavior Styles in Others- Action Plans to Achieve Results- More info about DISC Profiles: https://www.disc.hk/DISC-Profiles.htmlDISC persona has ensured rigorous testing has been completed to produce the most reliable and valid results.



DISC persona's assessments have undergone extensive independent validation meeting APA, EEOC, AERA, and NCME standards.Beyond the individual DISC report, DISC persona also offers training and development resources including: assessment certification, facilitation leader certification, customizable resources including slide-decks for in person training, debrief guides, facilitator guides, group exercises, handouts, videos, MP3s, pre-written email series and sales collateral.Kate CookDISC Persona+1 833-888-3472email us here

