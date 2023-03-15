US will not allow regional powers to jeopardize navigation in Mideast waterways: Biden administration

2023/03/15 | 18:08 - Source: Shafaq News



Wolff, a key member of the Biden administration, reiterated his country's unwavering commitment to deepening ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan region and expanding the provisions of the strategic deal the two countries signed.



Wolff's remarks came during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the 7th Sulaimani Forum at the American University of Iraq-Sulaimani (AUIS) on Wednesday.



"I was inspired by the behavior and the performance of the brave Iraqi security forces and the peshmerga that did incredible things to create the security conditions that we now see today," Wolff said.



The US commander acknowledged the continued challenges that Iraq faces, stating that the United States will not allow regional powers to jeopardize freedom of navigation through the Middle East's waterways.



"The US will not allow regional powers to jeopardize freedom of navigation through the Middle East’s waterways," Wolff stated firmly.



Despite these challenges, Wolff expressed optimism about Iraq's future and the United States' commitment to helping Iraq reach its full potential.



