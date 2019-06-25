Home › Iraq News › Rebuilding Iraq to exhibit at Iraq Petroleum and Kirkuk & Mosul Megaprojects Conferences in London

Rebuilding Iraq to exhibit at Iraq Petroleum and Kirkuk & Mosul Megaprojects Conferences in London

Rebuilding Iraq to exhibit at Iraq Petroleum and Kirkuk & Mosul Megaprojects Conferences in London







LONDON, June 25, Jun 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) --







Speakers include Iraq Minister of Oil H.E. Thamer Ghadhban and Michael Townshend, Regional President of BP Middle East



Ziyen Inc.'s, Intel Division, to showcase New Iraq Intelligence Report



Rebuilding Iraq, the flagship service of Ziyen Intel Division, will be exhibiting at the Iraq Petroleum and Kirkuk & Mosul Megaprojects conferences in London this week as a Gold media partner. The conferences will take place at the Park Plaza London Riverbank, London from Wednesday 26th of June to Friday 28th June.



In its 13th year, Iraq Petroleum is organized by CWC Media and held in collaboration with the new Federal Government of Iraq. The event brings together the key figures and companies that will shape the future of Iraq's energy industry, with targets in place to lift the country's oil production to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) this year and then to levels of 8.5 million bpd in the coming years. The Iraq Petroleum conference runs on Wednesday and Thursday and is headlined by speakers including Iraq Minister of Oil H.E. Thamer Ghadhban and Michael Townshend, Regional President of BP Middle East.



Also in attendance will be the head of Iraq's Basra Oil Company and North Oil Company as well as Jeffrey T. Levy, President of Chevron Chevron Europe, Eurasia and Middle East E&P, Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum, and Gati Saadi Al-Jebouri, Managing Director of LUKOIL Mid-East Limited.



The Kirkuk and Mosul Megaprojects conference is co-located with Iraq Petroleum and takes place on Friday 28th June, with delegates being the first to find out about government plans and investment opportunities to develop giant oilfields in the newly liberated oil rich areas of Kirkuk and Mosul.



Greg Simpson, Head of Ziyen Intel, commented on the partnership, "With Iraq making significant investments in its oil and gas infrastructure to support increases in oil production and revenues, we are again excited to be a part of the leading international conference representing the country's oil and gas industry. Rebuilding Iraq's subscription services support hundreds of companies operating in the oil and gas sector and attendance at the event will allow us to provide exposure for Rebuilding Iraq's valuable business intelligence and support services for companies seeking to source and win new projects in the country. The conference will also allow us to showcase our new quarterly Iraq Intelligence Report."



Rebuilding Iraq has published over 15,000 tenders, news articles and projects in Iraq, and has over 6,000 subscribers using the service, visit www.rebuildingiraq.net for more information.



About Ziyen Inc.:



Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry's data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is set up to be the first Oil & Energy Security Token Offering (STO) to be compliant by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), creating a fully trackable and unencumbered worldwide movement of digital currency in concert with blockchain supply chain management and the certainty of blockchain verified contracting. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation, as JPM Morgan's, JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com.



Forward Looking Statements:



Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.



Contact:



Edward Alontaga



Media Relations



mediarelations@ziyen.com















(C) Copyright 2019 GlobeNewswire, Inc. All rights reserved.







