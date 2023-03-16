Expert slams "disappointments" and "jokes" in Iraq's 2023 budget, warns of western war

2023/03/16 | 16:54 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Jawahiri's comments came as the price of oil dropped to record lows following the collapse of some banks in America and Europe.



"The West's attempt to reduce oil prices is not a condition but a goal for these countries.



This is the beginning of a strong attack on oil prices and OPEC, despite OPEC's reassurances and China's economic recovery," said al-Jawaheri.



"Western economies cannot hold up without cheap oil; i.e., less than $60," he said.



Al-Jawaheri described setting oil's selling price in the 2023 budget at $70 as "disappointing".



"Currently, Iraq is selling oil for less than this price, and if Europe and America manage to reduce the oil prices to $60 or less, it will have a detrimental impact on Iraq, especially as there is about a 34% budget deficit," he explained.



The expert said that $45 a barrel, with a maximum of $50, is an optimal price in terms of budget safety.



He also called for the operational budget to be halved or more, as it is a "deadly" budget for Iraq's economy and future, especially as it is for three years.



