Leader Barzani: Kurdistan to continue collaborating with Global Coalition in fighting ISIS

2023/03/16 | 22:16 - Source: Shafaq News



The meeting between Barzani and MacFarlane underscores the importance of continued collaboration and cooperation in this area. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Global Coalition commander to discuss anti-terrorism efforts and Peshmerga reformsMasoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), met with General MacFarlane, commander of the Global Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, on Thursday to discuss ongoing efforts to counter the threat of terrorism and support the international community in limiting the expansion of terrorist groups.During the meeting, Barzani and MacFarlane also discussed the recent reforms within the Ministry of Peshmerga, with MacFarlane expressing his gratitude to Barzani for the success of the reform process.The meeting highlights the ongoing commitment of Kurdish leaders to work closely with international partners to address the threat of terrorism in the region.Despite progress made in recent years, terrorist groups continue to threaten stability and security in Iraq and Syria.Efforts to reform and strengthen the Peshmerga forces are essential to the overall strategy to counter this threat.The success of these efforts is key to ensuring the ongoing security of the region.The meeting between Barzani and MacFarlane underscores the importance of continued collaboration and cooperation in this area.

