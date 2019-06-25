France warns Iran against violating nuclear commitments

2019/06/25 | 23:50
France
warned Iran on Tuesday that a violation of its nuclear commitments to the 2015
nuclear deal would be a serious mistake and that France, Britain and Germany
were making it clear to Tehran that it was not in its interest to do so.Iran will take new steps to reduce its
commitments under its nuclear deal with world powers on July 7, the Secretary
of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Tuesday.“Iran has announced its intention to no longer
meet certain obligations of the Vienna agreement, in particular on the
authorized stocks of low-enriched uranium from gas. They have announced this
initiative for the coming days,” France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian
told lawmakers.“An Iranian violation would be a serious
mistake and a bad response to the pressure exerted by the United States,”He said France, Germany and Britain - the
European signatories of the accord - were totally mobilized to tell Iran that
it was not in its interest to break its nuclear commitments and that they were
working together to de-escalate the situation.Three diplomats told Reuters on Monday that
the European powers had lodged a diplomatic demarche, the term for a formal
note, on June 22, with two saying the communication aimed to warn Iran
specifically against scaling back its commitments to the accord.“This accord is the best guarantee of
stability for the entire region ... because proliferation is the major risk and
until now we are convinced Iran is respecting its commitments,” he said.He said the United States’ decision to add
sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader and possibly on its foreign minister
was “disruptive”.The United States withdrew from the deal last
year and reimposed sanctions. Iran says it intends to stay in the deal, but
cannot do so indefinitely unless European countries find ways to protect it
from U.S. sanctions.
