عربي | كوردى


France warns Iran against violating nuclear commitments

France warns Iran against violating nuclear commitments
2019/06/25 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

France

warned Iran on Tuesday that a violation of its nuclear commitments to the 2015

nuclear deal would be a serious mistake and that France, Britain and Germany

were making it clear to Tehran that it was not in its interest to do so.Iran will take new steps to reduce its

commitments under its nuclear deal with world powers on July 7, the Secretary

of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Tuesday.“Iran has announced its intention to no longer

meet certain obligations of the Vienna agreement, in particular on the

authorized stocks of low-enriched uranium from gas. They have announced this

initiative for the coming days,” France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

told lawmakers.“An Iranian violation would be a serious

mistake and a bad response to the pressure exerted by the United States,”He said France, Germany and Britain - the

European signatories of the accord - were totally mobilized to tell Iran that

it was not in its interest to break its nuclear commitments and that they were

working together to de-escalate the situation.Three diplomats told Reuters on Monday that

the European powers had lodged a diplomatic demarche, the term for a formal

note, on June 22, with two saying the communication aimed to warn Iran

specifically against scaling back its commitments to the accord.“This accord is the best guarantee of

stability for the entire region ... because proliferation is the major risk and

until now we are convinced Iran is respecting its commitments,” he said.He said the United States’ decision to add

sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader and possibly on its foreign minister

was “disruptive”.The United States withdrew from the deal last

year and reimposed sanctions. Iran says it intends to stay in the deal, but

cannot do so indefinitely unless European countries find ways to protect it

from U.S. sanctions.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW