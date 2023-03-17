Basra crudes drop on Friday

2023/03/17 | 10:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The official selling price (OSP) for Basra intermediate crude to Asia has dropped by 4.88% to $72.87 a barrel.The price tag of the heavy counterpart also dropped by 5.20% to $69.12.Oil prices rebounded by about 1% on Friday after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets amid strong China demand expectations, after a banking crisis sparked a sell-off in global financial and oil markets this week.Brent crude futures rose by 81 cents to $75.51 a barrel by 0400 GMT, having snapped three days of losses to settle 1.4% higher on Thursday.U.S.
West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 78 cents to $69.13 a barrel, after closing 1.1% higher in the previous session.Both contracts hit their lowest in more than a year this week and are set to post their biggest weekly falls since December at about 10%.
Oil and other global assets were undercut this week as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank sent the U.S.
and Swiss governments scrambling to shore up liquidity at banks.
West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 78 cents to $69.13 a barrel, after closing 1.1% higher in the previous session.Both contracts hit their lowest in more than a year this week and are set to post their biggest weekly falls since December at about 10%.
Oil and other global assets were undercut this week as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank sent the U.S.
and Swiss governments scrambling to shore up liquidity at banks.