Conflict with Kyiv has turned into a broader conflict with NATO, Russian official

2023/03/17 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News



Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Newsweek that several NATO countries, including the United States, have become involved in the conflict.



Responding to statements made by the former head of foreign intelligence in Estonia, Mick Maran, in which he claimed that senior Kremlin officials and influential people in Russia do not support the war in Ukraine, Peskov criticized Maran's conclusions as wrong and added that "NATO was preparing Ukraine as a platform for launching future aggression against Russia."

