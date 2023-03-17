Iraqi and Swedish Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation and Status of Iraqis in EU

2023/03/17 | 20:44 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a statement from Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides also discussed political support in international forums, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.



The ministers touched on the upcoming meeting with European Union foreign ministers and senior officials in Brussels on Sunday, where Hussein will present the new Iraqi government's vision on political, security, and economic conditions and the energy file.



The Iraqi minister invited his Swedish counterpart to visit Iraq to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.



