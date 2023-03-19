2023/03/19 | 23:44 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Ali Mamouri for Al Monitor.
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
'Iraq is not an Islamic country': Minorities protest Baghdad's alcohol ban as unconstitutional The Iraqi government's renewed effort to prohibit alcohol is not only worrisome for Christian and Yazidi […]
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
'Iraq is not an Islamic country': Minorities protest Baghdad's alcohol ban as unconstitutional The Iraqi government's renewed effort to prohibit alcohol is not only worrisome for Christian and Yazidi […]
read more Minorities Protest Baghdad's Alcohol Ban as Unconstitutional first appeared on Iraq Business News.