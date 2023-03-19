2023/03/19 | 23:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ali Mamouri for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.'Iraq is not an Islamic country': Minorities protest Baghdad's alcohol ban as unconstitutional The Iraqi government's renewed effort to prohibit alcohol is not only worrisome for Christian and Yazidi […]

