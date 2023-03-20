Judicial source says Colonel al-Atrushi's killer is involved in forging documents for land owned by an ISIS leader

2023/03/20



This latest incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in Mosul as they continue to combat terrorism and organized crime in the region. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Mosul has once again been rocked by violence as the murder of Colonel Saad al-Atrushi, a prominent figure in the fight against terrorism and organized crime, has sent shockwaves through the community.A judicial source in Nineveh governorate has revealed new details about the incident, shedding light on the killer's involvement in multiple forgery cases.According to the source, the perpetrator, identified as M.K.D.from the Domiz Fayda area, is wanted by the National Security Directorate in Mosul for several cases related to forgery and organized crime.The killer's latest crime was forging documents related to a property that used to belong to an ISIS leader, he said.During the investigation, forged documents and land transactions were found in possession of the killer, further implicating him in these crimes."Colonel Saad al-Atrushi was known for his key contributions in the intelligence and anti-terrorism Directorate, where he played a key role in fighting terrorism and organized crime gangs," the source said, "he was known to be an influential figure in the judicial authority, and had been instrumental in fighting corruption and manipulating real estate registration records." The incident has caused widespread outrage, with many in the community calling for justice to be served.The authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.This latest incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in Mosul as they continue to combat terrorism and organized crime in the region.

