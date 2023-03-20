KRG Oil Revenues

2023/03/20 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.An advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister has said that the Kurdistan Regional Government's oil revenues will now be placed in an account controlled by the federal government in Baghdad.Husham Hamad added that the agreement was reached through what he called the "high understanding and keenness of the federal government and […]

