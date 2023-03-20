Iran, Iraq to launch 3 Joint Industrial Towns

2023/03/20 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance said three joint industrial towns between Iran and Iraq will be launched in the border areas in the Iraqi provinces of Maysan (Missan), Basra and Wasit.Seyed Ehsan Khandouzi (pictured) made the remarks on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of "Factoring System of Private Contracts", held […]

