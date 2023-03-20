GCSE MATHS CAMP LAUNCHES ITS 30-DAY ONLINE REVISION CAMP TO HELP PREPARE STUDENTS FOR THEIR GCSE MATHS EXAMS

2023/03/20 | 08:52 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- 30-Day online GCSE Maths Camp provides everything that is needed to ace GCSE Maths.

Achieving a GCSE grade 4+ in Maths (English and 3 other subjects) will earn you over £100 000 more in your lifetime than someone who hasn't.”

— Smith Review Post-16 Mathematics 2017

UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 30-Day GCSE Maths Camp is an online revision camp that offers students a structured and stress-free way to prepare for the all-important GCSE Maths exams.



The GCSE Maths Camp is available to both foundation and higher-tier students, and to GCSE students of all ages.As the name implies, the 30-Day GCSE Maths Camp runs over 30 days starting on the 3rd of April 2023.



During the 30 days, students log in daily onto a secure students’ portal where they have access to high-quality revision materials, including practice papers, video lessons, and quizzes; there’s also a moderated private community where can get help if they get stuck.By enrolling on the 30-Day GCSE Maths camp, students can identify and address gaps in their knowledge, practice exam questions, boost their confidence, and become better prepared for their GCSE Maths exams."We are thrilled to launch the 2023, 30-Day GCSE Maths Camp and provide students with an opportunity to revise for their GCSE Maths exams, without the usual stress or fuss," said Miss Joseph, the founder of GCSE Maths Camp and GCSE Maths teacher and examiner.



"Maths is a critical subject, and having a GCSE in Maths is more important than ever, not only for those planning further studies but also for those considering apprenticeships or work, the simple fact is that a grade 4 or above in GCSE Maths is a requirement for many of these; our online GCSE Maths Revision Camp is designed to help students achieve their best possible results."Registration is now open for the Summer 2023, 30-Day GCSE Maths Camp which runs from 3rd April 2023 to 12th May 2023.



To learn more or enrol, visit www.gcsemathscamp.co.uk

