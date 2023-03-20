Parliament to vote on election law next Saturday

2023/03/20 | 10:00 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament's presidency announced on Monday that next Saturday has been set for completing the vote on the remaining provisions of the controversial election law.According to a parliamentary source who spoke to Shafaq News Agency, the parliament voted on seven out of 15 remaining provisions in the law that require further discussion and voting in the upcoming session on SaturdayThe parliament held a session after midnight to vote on the divisive election law.

