Saudi trade minister arrives in Baghdad

2023/03/20 | 12:08 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia's Minister of Trade, Majed al-Qasabi, arrived in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Monday heading a government delegation for a state visit.Iraq's ministry of planning said in a press release earlier today that the visiting delegation was welcomed by Minister Mohammad Ali Tamim.The two sides, according to the press release, will discuss bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between their respective countries.