Frustrated after failing to meet a cleric, Iranian man sets himself on fire in Najaf

2023/03/20 | 14:58 - Source: Shafaq News



He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is currently unconscious.The motive behind the suicide is believed to be the man's frustration with a religious office's refusal to meet with him due to the cleric's packed schedule, the source added.Najaf, located in southern Iraq, is one of the holiest cities for Shiite Muslims and attracts millions of pilgrims annually.



It is also home to many religious offices and seminaries where people seek guidance and advice from religious scholars and leaders.A Marjaa', also known as a Grand Ayatollah, is a high-ranking religious authority in Shiite Islam who is considered to be an expert in Islamic jurisprudence and is authorized to issue legal rulings, or fatwas.



Shiite Muslims follow the guidance of Marjaa's in matters of faith and practice, and they are responsible for interpreting Islamic law and providing guidance to their followers.



