On Newroz, KDP hopes to unify the Kurdish discourse

2023/03/20 | 21:20 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) considered Newroz an opportunity to "reorganize the Kurdish house." "The Newroz is a national and patriotic occasion to boost coordination among political forces and parties to unify positions and political discourse." The KDP political bureau stated.The Kurdish party called on all sides to address internal problems through dialogue, including the issue of elections and the outstanding problems with the federal government, especially those related to the legal and constitutional entitlements of the Kurdistan Region.KDP hoped all Kurdishes spend this holiday happily and peacefully.

