CENTCOM: our work in Iraq is only advisory

2023/03/20 | 22:34 - Source: Shafaq News



“We commend our Iraqi Security Forves partners, and they continue to build their capability and capacity in the fight against ISIS,” the statement concluded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US Central Command revealed that about 5000 soldiers were killed in the war in Iraq.“20 years after the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom, we commemorate all the servicemembers during the operation.” CANTCOM commander Gen.Micheal “Erik” Kurilla said in a statement.“We honor the memories and legacies of the 4418 American troops killed in that war and uplift the families they lift behind.” Gen.Kurilla explained that currently, CENTCOM services members serve in Iraq as part of the Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve at the invitation of the Government of Iraq, and their work is only advisory.“We commend our Iraqi Security Forves partners, and they continue to build their capability and capacity in the fight against ISIS,” the statement concluded.

