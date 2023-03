Basra crude prices drop by over 4% amid unrest in banking sector

2023/03/21 | 11:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Prices of Basra Heavy and Basra Medium crude, both exported to Asia, fell on Tuesday by around 3% and 4%, respectively, as the unrest in the banking sector affected market sentiment.Basra Heavy crude dropped by $2.13 or 3.08% to $67.13 per barrel, while Basra Medium crude fell by $3.10 or 4.19% to $70.91 per barrel.The turmoil in the banking sector, which led to the bankruptcy of some institutions, has dampened investor optimism about the recovery of oil demand and resulted in a decline in oil prices.