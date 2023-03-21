Kuwait oil company exerting maximum efforts to fully control oil leak: Statement


2023/03/21 | 17:32 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Kuwait Oil Co.

said on Tuesday that it has limited the scope of an oil leak in the west of the country and that it is making maximum efforts to fully control it.The company had declared a state of emergency on Monday due to the leak but said production was not affected.

