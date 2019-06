Pompeo meets Indian leaders amid trade tensions, Iran crisis

2019/06/26 | 16:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The US secretary of state and his Indian counterpartdownplayed growing disagreements over trade and tariffs on Wednesday, arguingthat the two countries can work through their issues.Mike Pompeo held meetings in India’s capital with PrimeMinister Narendra Modi and later with foreign minister S. Jaishankar amidgrowing tensions over trade that have strained bilateral ties.Pompeo acknowledged that the two countries have somedifferences.“Great friends are bound to have disagreements,” Pompeo toldreporters after meeting with Jaishankar. “The United States has been clear weseek greater market access and the removal of trade barriers.”Jaishankar said there was a “need to filter through thenoise and get down to the basics of the relationship.”Pompeo arrived in New Delhi late Tuesday after visitingSaudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan on a trip aimed atbuilding a global coalition to counter Iran.His visit is the first by a high-level US official sinceModi’s reelection last month. The countries call each other strategic partnersdespite retaliatory tariffs they imposed on some goods this month.India imposed tariffs on 28 American products includingwalnuts and almonds on June 16 in retaliation for the US ending India’spreferential trade status on June 1. The Trump administration imposed higherduties on Indian products including aluminum and steel.Another irritant in their relationship is India’s plan topurchase Russia’s S-400 air defense system. US has shown reservations about thedeal. But still the US has become India’s top defense supplier in the last twoyears. India’s trade with the US has also seen steady growth and is currentlyabout $150 billion annually.Pompeo’s visit comes ahead of a planned meeting betweenPresident Donald Trump and Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit inJapan later this week.Indian officials say they have few differences with the USover political and strategic issues including on Iran, but have cautioned thetwo countries need to be careful on trade and commerce.India stopped oil purchases from Iran after a US sanctionswaiver ran out in May, but Indian officials have continued working for arenewal of the waiver amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. Indianofficials say they understand the US concerns regarding Iran, but their countryhas taken an economic hit.Jaishankar said global energy supplies should remain stable,predictable and affordable. “I think that’s a concern to which Secretary Pompeowas certainly very, very receptive. I think he understands that this is todaythe world’s fifth largest economy, which imports 85% of its energy, a largepart of it from the Gulf. So I think he certainly gets... what our interestsare,” he said.Pompeo said the two leaders didn’t discuss a lifting ofwaivers but they agreed to work through the problems.On Iran, Pompeo repeated that Tehran “is the world’s largeststate sponsor of terror” and that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be kept open.“There’s a shared understanding of threat and a commonpurpose to ensure that we can keep that energy at the right prices, and deterthis threat, not only the threat in the narrow confines of the Middle East, butthe threat that this terror regime poses to the entire world,” he said.Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Pompeoand Modi exchanged “views on various aspects of the Indo-US relationship.”“Working together to further deepen our strategicpartnership,” Kumar tweeted.Before Pompeo’s arrival in India, hundreds of supporters ofleft-wing groups marched in central New Delhi to protest his visit and denounceAmerican policies in the Middle East. They urged the Indian government not tocut off imports of oil from Iran, as the US has demanded.Pran Sharma, a protester, said there was a “bigger game”behind “the trade war” between India and the US.“That is the invasion of Iran, for which it (the US) ismaking preparations. How it can get cooperation from India?” he said.