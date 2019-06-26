عربي | كوردى


Pompeo meets Indian leaders amid trade tensions, Iran crisis
2019/06/26 | 16:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US secretary of state and his Indian counterpart

downplayed growing disagreements over trade and tariffs on Wednesday, arguing

that the two countries can work through their issues.Mike Pompeo held meetings in India’s capital with Prime

Minister Narendra Modi and later with foreign minister S. Jaishankar amid

growing tensions over trade that have strained bilateral ties.Pompeo acknowledged that the two countries have some

differences.“Great friends are bound to have disagreements,” Pompeo told

reporters after meeting with Jaishankar. “The United States has been clear we

seek greater market access and the removal of trade barriers.”Jaishankar said there was a “need to filter through the

noise and get down to the basics of the relationship.”Pompeo arrived in New Delhi late Tuesday after visiting

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan on a trip aimed at

building a global coalition to counter Iran.His visit is the first by a high-level US official since

Modi’s reelection last month. The countries call each other strategic partners

despite retaliatory tariffs they imposed on some goods this month.India imposed tariffs on 28 American products including

walnuts and almonds on June 16 in retaliation for the US ending India’s

preferential trade status on June 1. The Trump administration imposed higher

duties on Indian products including aluminum and steel.Another irritant in their relationship is India’s plan to

purchase Russia’s S-400 air defense system. US has shown reservations about the

deal. But still the US has become India’s top defense supplier in the last two

years. India’s trade with the US has also seen steady growth and is currently

about $150 billion annually.Pompeo’s visit comes ahead of a planned meeting between

President Donald Trump and Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in

Japan later this week.Indian officials say they have few differences with the US

over political and strategic issues including on Iran, but have cautioned the

two countries need to be careful on trade and commerce.India stopped oil purchases from Iran after a US sanctions

waiver ran out in May, but Indian officials have continued working for a

renewal of the waiver amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. Indian

officials say they understand the US concerns regarding Iran, but their country

has taken an economic hit.Jaishankar said global energy supplies should remain stable,

predictable and affordable. “I think that’s a concern to which Secretary Pompeo

was certainly very, very receptive. I think he understands that this is today

the world’s fifth largest economy, which imports 85% of its energy, a large

part of it from the Gulf. So I think he certainly gets... what our interests

are,” he said.Pompeo said the two leaders didn’t discuss a lifting of

waivers but they agreed to work through the problems.On Iran, Pompeo repeated that Tehran “is the world’s largest

state sponsor of terror” and that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be kept open.“There’s a shared understanding of threat and a common

purpose to ensure that we can keep that energy at the right prices, and deter

this threat, not only the threat in the narrow confines of the Middle East, but

the threat that this terror regime poses to the entire world,” he said.Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Pompeo

and Modi exchanged “views on various aspects of the Indo-US relationship.”“Working together to further deepen our strategic

partnership,” Kumar tweeted.Before Pompeo’s arrival in India, hundreds of supporters of

left-wing groups marched in central New Delhi to protest his visit and denounce

American policies in the Middle East. They urged the Indian government not to

cut off imports of oil from Iran, as the US has demanded.Pran Sharma, a protester, said there was a “bigger game”

behind “the trade war” between India and the US.“That is the invasion of Iran, for which it (the US) is

making preparations. How it can get cooperation from India?” he said.



