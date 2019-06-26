Home › kurdistan 24 › First World Press Photo Exhibition comes to Kurdistan Region

Each year, for over 60 years, the World Press Photo Foundation has organized a prestigious professional photography contest, which rewards the best images by photographers from around the globe.



“Now, it’s for the first time in Erbil,” Dutch Consul-General Willem Cosijn told Kurdistan 24. “We are financially supporting it because we want to promote awareness on pollution, migration, terrorism, and freedom of press.”



“These are also global issues that also affect the Kurdistan Region,” Cosijn added.



“These beautiful, big pictures make you think and incite discussion.”



