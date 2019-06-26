Halbousi: Iraq has a leading role in decreasing regional tensions

2019/06/26 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA- Baghdad
The Parliament’s Speaker Muhammad Halbousi received today in his private office in Baghdad the Deputy of the US Foreign Secretary’s Assistant for Iraq and Iran Affairs Andrew Beck and his escorted delegation.
A statement issued by the Parliament’s Media Office said Halbousi confirmed during the meeting of the importance of Iraq’s leading role in decreasing the tensions in its region.
Both sides discussed the political developments in Iraq, and the success of completing the Cabinet, besides the political situation in the region, the statement showed.
The Speaker affirmed on Iraq’s independence and its safety and the unity of its territories, evaluating at the same time the role of the international coalition in Iraq, and its support to Iraqi forces, the statement added.
Halbousi and Beck discussed the importance of activating the investment and economic cooperation between both countries to offer services to Iraqis and job opportunities.
From his side, Beck affirmed on his country’s keen to support Iraq’s independence in order to be a safe country capable of fulfilling its duties toward its people, showing a full readiness to increase cooperation in all fields, the statement concluded.
