PUK urges KDP to abide by deal regarding Kirkuk governor post

2019/06/27







PUK's official in Kirkuk Hidayat Taher urged the Kurdistan Democratic Party to abide by the agreement with the PUK, saying that in case the KDP fails to fulfill its promise, the PUK will not submit the names of his candidates in the new government.







Saadi Pira, a member of the Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan earlier said: "the Kurdistan Democratic Party should understand that the Patriotic Union [of Kurdistan] makes the majority in Kirkuk, so it (the PUK) will not dispense with [governing] this province," Pira stated.



