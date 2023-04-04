Iraq's national security advisor receives an invitation to visit Brussels for NATO talks

2023/04/04 | 19:04 - Source: Shafaq News



A statement released by al-Araji's office said that the discussion revolved around ways to bolster cooperation and partnership between Iraq and NATO, as well as the alliance's efforts to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi forces via training and advisory services.During the call, al-Araji expressed Iraq's keen interest in elevating the relationship with NATO to a strategic partnership, recognizing the importance of building strong ties with international partners.



Al-Araji highlighted Iraq's need to support its cybersecurity infrastructure, "a crucial domain that requires continuous monitoring and adaptation to the latest technological advancements." The statement said Iraq's national security advisor received an invitation to visit the NATO headquarters in Brussels to explore ways to deepen cooperation and enhance the strategic alignment between the two parties.Echoing the importance of a sustainable, professional, and self-sufficient security sector in Iraq, Goffus reiterated that NATO's mission in Iraq is focused on providing training and advisory services to the Iraqi forces, rather than being involved in direct combat operations.The mission was launched in 2018 following an invitation from the Iraqi government to bolster the country's security forces' capabilities and support their efforts to maintain stability and security in the country.The NATO mission in Iraq continues to work alongside Iraqi forces to provide tailored training and support that aims to build robust, effective, and professional security forces. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ NATO's Deputy Secretary General for Operations, Thomas Goffus, on Tuesday stressed that the alliance's support to the Iraqi forces is focused on advisory and training initiatives, not on engaging in combat.The NATO officer's remarks were delivered during a virtual meeting with Qasim al-Araji, the National Security Advisor of Iraq, and General Giovanni Maria Iannucci, the Commander of the NATO Mission in Iraq.A statement released by al-Araji's office said that the discussion revolved around ways to bolster cooperation and partnership between Iraq and NATO, as well as the alliance's efforts to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi forces via training and advisory services.During the call, al-Araji expressed Iraq's keen interest in elevating the relationship with NATO to a strategic partnership, recognizing the importance of building strong ties with international partners.Al-Araji highlighted Iraq's need to support its cybersecurity infrastructure, "a crucial domain that requires continuous monitoring and adaptation to the latest technological advancements." The statement said Iraq's national security advisor received an invitation to visit the NATO headquarters in Brussels to explore ways to deepen cooperation and enhance the strategic alignment between the two parties.Echoing the importance of a sustainable, professional, and self-sufficient security sector in Iraq, Goffus reiterated that NATO's mission in Iraq is focused on providing training and advisory services to the Iraqi forces, rather than being involved in direct combat operations.The mission was launched in 2018 following an invitation from the Iraqi government to bolster the country's security forces' capabilities and support their efforts to maintain stability and security in the country.The NATO mission in Iraq continues to work alongside Iraqi forces to provide tailored training and support that aims to build robust, effective, and professional security forces.

Sponsored Links