France's Mirazur crowned world's best restaurant, Denmark's Noma is No. 2

France's Mirazur crowned world's best restaurant, Denmark's Noma is No. 2

2019/06/27 | 18:15



Mirazur, on the French Riviera, was



crowned No.1 at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony held in



Singapore on Tuesday, lauded for its fresh and seasonal cuisine. The three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Menton climbed



to the top from third last year, replacing Italy’s Osteria Francescana.Mirazur’s menu, which includes dishes like



salt-crusted beetroot from the garden with caviar cream, is inspired by the



sea, the mountains and produce from its own gardens, which cascade over three



levels.Its Argentine-born chef Mauro Colagreco told



Reuters he felt like he “was in the sky” after winning the award, which “showed



the world when you have a dream all is possible”. He and his team accepted the



prize carrying a banner that combined the flags of Argentina, France, Brazil



and Italy.Launched in 2002, the 50 Best list has grown



in prominence to rival the long-established Michelin star system. The ceremony



in Singapore is the first to be held in Asia.After a change in the rules earlier this year,



restaurants that previously topped the poll will no longer be eligible for the



annual ranking. Past winners, including Osteria Francescana, joined a newly



created “Best of the Best” category.René Redzepi’s re-opened Noma in Copenhagen,



Denmark, debuted on the 2019 list at No. 2. In its previous incarnation, Noma



won the top title in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.Spain dominated the top 10 list with three



restaurants. Asador Etxebarri in Axpe was ranked No.3 for showing off simple



ingredients by grilling them, while Mugaritz was seventh and Disfrutar came



ninth.Compiled by William Reed Business Media, the



Best 50 list is based on the experiences of more than 1,000 restaurant industry



experts around the world.The only Asian restaurant in the top 10 was



Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand, at No. 4. Kolkata-born chef Gaggan Anand’s playful



menu includes a curry dish that diners are encouraged to lick from the plate,



while music by rock band Kiss plays in the background.Another Copenhagen restaurant, Geranium, was fifth on the



list, while Paris’s Arpège, where vegetables take center-stage, was No. 8.Peru, which has emerged in recent years as a



top culinary destination, featured twice in the top 10 — Lima’s Central



remained sixth, while Japanese-Peruvian fusion outlet Maido, with its



50-hour-cooked beef short rib, was No. 10.







