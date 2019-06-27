France's Mirazur crowned world's best restaurant, Denmark's Noma is No. 2

2019/06/27 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Mirazur, on the French Riviera, was
crowned No.1 at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony held in
Singapore on Tuesday, lauded for its fresh and seasonal cuisine. The three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Menton climbed
to the top from third last year, replacing Italy’s Osteria Francescana.Mirazur’s menu, which includes dishes like
salt-crusted beetroot from the garden with caviar cream, is inspired by the
sea, the mountains and produce from its own gardens, which cascade over three
levels.Its Argentine-born chef Mauro Colagreco told
Reuters he felt like he “was in the sky” after winning the award, which “showed
the world when you have a dream all is possible”. He and his team accepted the
prize carrying a banner that combined the flags of Argentina, France, Brazil
and Italy.Launched in 2002, the 50 Best list has grown
in prominence to rival the long-established Michelin star system. The ceremony
in Singapore is the first to be held in Asia.After a change in the rules earlier this year,
restaurants that previously topped the poll will no longer be eligible for the
annual ranking. Past winners, including Osteria Francescana, joined a newly
created “Best of the Best” category.René Redzepi’s re-opened Noma in Copenhagen,
Denmark, debuted on the 2019 list at No. 2. In its previous incarnation, Noma
won the top title in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.Spain dominated the top 10 list with three
restaurants. Asador Etxebarri in Axpe was ranked No.3 for showing off simple
ingredients by grilling them, while Mugaritz was seventh and Disfrutar came
ninth.Compiled by William Reed Business Media, the
Best 50 list is based on the experiences of more than 1,000 restaurant industry
experts around the world.The only Asian restaurant in the top 10 was
Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand, at No. 4. Kolkata-born chef Gaggan Anand’s playful
menu includes a curry dish that diners are encouraged to lick from the plate,
while music by rock band Kiss plays in the background.Another Copenhagen restaurant, Geranium, was fifth on the
list, while Paris’s Arpège, where vegetables take center-stage, was No. 8.Peru, which has emerged in recent years as a
top culinary destination, featured twice in the top 10 — Lima’s Central
remained sixth, while Japanese-Peruvian fusion outlet Maido, with its
50-hour-cooked beef short rib, was No. 10.
Mirazur, on the French Riviera, was
crowned No.1 at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony held in
Singapore on Tuesday, lauded for its fresh and seasonal cuisine. The three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Menton climbed
to the top from third last year, replacing Italy’s Osteria Francescana.Mirazur’s menu, which includes dishes like
salt-crusted beetroot from the garden with caviar cream, is inspired by the
sea, the mountains and produce from its own gardens, which cascade over three
levels.Its Argentine-born chef Mauro Colagreco told
Reuters he felt like he “was in the sky” after winning the award, which “showed
the world when you have a dream all is possible”. He and his team accepted the
prize carrying a banner that combined the flags of Argentina, France, Brazil
and Italy.Launched in 2002, the 50 Best list has grown
in prominence to rival the long-established Michelin star system. The ceremony
in Singapore is the first to be held in Asia.After a change in the rules earlier this year,
restaurants that previously topped the poll will no longer be eligible for the
annual ranking. Past winners, including Osteria Francescana, joined a newly
created “Best of the Best” category.René Redzepi’s re-opened Noma in Copenhagen,
Denmark, debuted on the 2019 list at No. 2. In its previous incarnation, Noma
won the top title in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.Spain dominated the top 10 list with three
restaurants. Asador Etxebarri in Axpe was ranked No.3 for showing off simple
ingredients by grilling them, while Mugaritz was seventh and Disfrutar came
ninth.Compiled by William Reed Business Media, the
Best 50 list is based on the experiences of more than 1,000 restaurant industry
experts around the world.The only Asian restaurant in the top 10 was
Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand, at No. 4. Kolkata-born chef Gaggan Anand’s playful
menu includes a curry dish that diners are encouraged to lick from the plate,
while music by rock band Kiss plays in the background.Another Copenhagen restaurant, Geranium, was fifth on the
list, while Paris’s Arpège, where vegetables take center-stage, was No. 8.Peru, which has emerged in recent years as a
top culinary destination, featured twice in the top 10 — Lima’s Central
remained sixth, while Japanese-Peruvian fusion outlet Maido, with its
50-hour-cooked beef short rib, was No. 10.