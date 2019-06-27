Home › Baghdad Post › US envoy says Iran sanctions working, warns against nuclear breaches

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States’ policy of maximum economic pressure onTehran is working, but US sanctions did not give Iran the right to breach itsnuclear commitments, a senior US official said on Monday.“We are dedicated to this policy of maximum economicpressure because it is working, it is denying the regime historic levels ofrevenue,” US Special Representative on Iran Brian Hook told Reuters in aninterview.Hook was speaking before a meeting with senior French,British and German diplomats in Paris to convince them that the US policy wasthe best way to get Iran back to the negotiating table.The meeting also comes with Iran on course to reach thatlimit of the maximum amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to have under a2015 nuclear deal that includes the three European powers, Russia and China.When asked about Iran possibly breaching those restrictions,Hook said it was clear there would be consequences and that despite the USpullout from the accord in 2018 and subsequent punishing sanctions, it was notan excuse to violate the accord.“Our sanctions do not give Iran the right to accelerate itsnuclear program,” he said. “It can never get near a nuclear bomb. We arelooking very closely at that so it doesn’t get below the one year nuclearbreakout time.”The 2015 deal, which lifted international sanctions againstIran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities, is aimed atextending the time Iran would need to produce a nuclear bomb, if it chose to,to a year from roughly 2-3 months.