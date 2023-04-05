Macron in China: hopes for shared responsibility toward Ukraine

2023/04/05 | 20:42 - Source: Shafaq News



On Friday, he will move to Guangzhou in southern China. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on an official visit, the first to an Asian country since 2019.Macron said that Beijing could “play a major role” in finding “a path leading to peace” in Ukraine.Macron said he would “try to build and somehow engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace and stability on international issues,” including Ukraine, Iran, and North Korea.“China has proposed a peace plan (...) and thus shows a will to take responsibility and try to pave a path leading to peace,” Macron told the French community in the Chinese capital.The French President hoped China would “participate in initiatives useful to the Ukrainian people.”“Dialogue with China is indispensable,” Macron added.Macron will hold talks on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, in the presence of the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.On Friday, he will move to Guangzhou in southern China.

