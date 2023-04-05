Karbala refinery begins to come online

2023/04/05 | 21:52 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani speaks at an opening ceremony for the Karbala refinery on April 1, 2023.



(Photo credit: Prime Minister's Office)

The much-delayed Karbala refinery has finally been inaugurated by Iraq’s Prime Minister - an opening that will eventually allow Iraq to produce millions of liters per day of high-quality light oil products to meet growing domestic demand for gasoline.

Two Karbala refinery officials said that the refinery is currently only producing heavy fuel oil and is not yet producing the lighter-end fuels like high-octane gasoline.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.