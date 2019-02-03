Out of sight, but not out of mind: Fearing ISIS in Mosul

2019/02/03 | 13:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Though ISIS has been gone from their area for a more than a year, people in the outskirts of Mosul are still afraid to talk freely against the group.
They feel a couple hundred militants might still be hiding and bidding their time for a comeback.
One resident pleads with the prime minister to regulate all government forces in the region and restore security to the province.
Others believe the province of Nineveh and Mosul as its centre cannot afford any more conflict or another devastating war.
They feel a couple hundred militants might still be hiding and bidding their time for a comeback.
One resident pleads with the prime minister to regulate all government forces in the region and restore security to the province.
Others believe the province of Nineveh and Mosul as its centre cannot afford any more conflict or another devastating war.