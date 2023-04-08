President Barzani meets with Head of State Coalition to discuss political developments

2023/04/08 | 15:00 - Source: Shafaq News



The meeting included discussions about Erbil-Baghdad relations and the situation and latest developments in the region in general. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the head of State Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, in Baghdad on Saturday.The meeting focused on discussing the latest developments in the political situation in Iraq and the steps taken to implement the program of the Iraqi federal government.The two sides stressed the importance of cooperation between the Iraqi political forces and parties to overcome difficulties and solve the country's problems.The meeting included discussions about Erbil-Baghdad relations and the situation and latest developments in the region in general.

