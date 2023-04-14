20 Yrs After Saddam: The Future of the US-Iraq Relationship

2023/04/14 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By David Petraeus, Bilal Wahab, Michael Knights, Anna Borshchevskaya, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Twenty Years After Saddam: The Future of the U.S.-Iraq Relationship

A Conversation with David Petraeus

A former coalition commander joins Washington Institute experts to discuss the war's legacy, the country's current challenges, and how U.S.



policy should evolve in response.

Click here to read the full report.