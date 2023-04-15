Germany see record three million refugees, with Iraqis ranking fourth among nationalities

2023/04/15 | 17:02 - Source: Shafaq News



A substantial portion, one-third, of these refugees hail from Ukraine, followed by those from Syria, Afghanistan, and Turkey, the report said.



The data showed that Germany witnessed a record influx of asylum applications in 2022, with 1.14 million new applicants, predominantly originating from Ukraine.



In contrast, the German authorities compelled 255,000 individuals to depart the country upon the rejection of their asylum petitions.



Based on the Summit Foundation's review of the most recent statistics, Germany has registered roughly 3.1 million refugees across the nation.



Among the 1.14 million new asylum seekers registered in 2022, 1.01 million were Ukrainians.



By the conclusion of 2022, the total number of refugees in Germany amounted to approximately 2.1 million, encompassing 674,000 Syrians, 286,000 Afghans, 211,000 Iraqis, and 101,000 Turks.



The exact number of those granted asylum rights has yet to be determined.



Refugees from Ukraine and the aforementioned four countries constitute an estimated 75% of Germany's total refugee population.



