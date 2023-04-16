IDC Completes new Directional Well at Zubair

2023/04/16 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed drilling the directional oil well Zubair/566 at a depth of 2471 meters, as part of the contract with the Italian company ENI to drill 37 oil wells in the Zubair oil field in Basra.This project is being carried out in cooperation with the […]

