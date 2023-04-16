KRG delegation to visit Qubad Talabani in a bid to mend fences

2023/04/16 | 16:42 - Source: Shafaq News



The objective of these talks, according to the source, is "to facilitate the return of Talabani and the PUK ministerial team to their government roles".The visit comes in the wake of a heated exchange between Talabani and KRG spokesperson Gutiar Adel following Turkey's drone attack on the Sulaymaniyah Airport.Talabani issued a statement saying, "We clarify to the people of the Kurdistan Region that Gutiar Adel is not a spokesperson for the regional government, but represents a party within the government and has no right to speak on behalf of the government.



We condemn his latest statement."In response, Adel countered Talabani's claims, asserting, "The political entity represented by Mr.



Qubad Talabani has obstructed the government's work and its institutions, placing the Sulaymaniyah government under the control of his party's agenda, resulting in a dire situation for the region's citizens."Adel continued, "Regrettably, instead of assisting and addressing issues through governmental channels, Mr.



Qubad has evaded responsibility and failed to fulfill his role as Deputy Prime Minister.



Consequently, Mr.



Qubad is an absentee deputy, and it is not his place to comment on the government and its decisions, which fall under the purview of the spokesperson." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A ministerial delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is scheduled to visit Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani tomorrow, Monday, in an attempt to resolve internal disputes and restore normal government operations.A source revealed that the ministerial delegation aims to discuss the disagreements between the KRG and the ministerial team affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).The objective of these talks, according to the source, is "to facilitate the return of Talabani and the PUK ministerial team to their government roles".The visit comes in the wake of a heated exchange between Talabani and KRG spokesperson Gutiar Adel following Turkey's drone attack on the Sulaymaniyah Airport.Talabani issued a statement saying, "We clarify to the people of the Kurdistan Region that Gutiar Adel is not a spokesperson for the regional government, but represents a party within the government and has no right to speak on behalf of the government.We condemn his latest statement."In response, Adel countered Talabani's claims, asserting, "The political entity represented by Mr.Qubad Talabani has obstructed the government's work and its institutions, placing the Sulaymaniyah government under the control of his party's agenda, resulting in a dire situation for the region's citizens."Adel continued, "Regrettably, instead of assisting and addressing issues through governmental channels, Mr.Qubad has evaded responsibility and failed to fulfill his role as Deputy Prime Minister.Consequently, Mr.Qubad is an absentee deputy, and it is not his place to comment on the government and its decisions, which fall under the purview of the spokesperson."

Sponsored Links