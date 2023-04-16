Iraq emerges as potential mediator in Russia-Ukraine conflict, welcoming Kyiv's top diplomat in Baghdad

2023/04/16 | 17:20 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A well-informed government insider revealed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is slated to arrive in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Monday, with the objective of exploring Iraq's potential capacity to serve as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that the forthcoming visit has been prompted by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's recent overture, during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, proposing that Iraq assume a mediating role in the dispute.According to the source, a high-ranking security entourage will accompany Kuleba to Baghdad, partaking in discussions centered around Iraq's prospective involvement as a mediator.The source underscored Russia's ostensible receptivity to this mediation endeavor, bolstered by China's endorsement.Subsequent to Kuleba's sojourn, it is anticipated that Russian emissaries will journey to Baghdad to iron out the specifics related to the mediation proposal.Earlier in the day, Ahmed al-Sahaf, spokesperson for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, proclaimed Kuleba's imminent visit to Baghdad, asserting that the intent is to "fortify bilateral relations and deliberate on strategies for addressing a myriad of issues, as well as regional and international challenges within the area."During his stay, Kuleba is expected to engage in consultations with Prime Minister al-Sudani and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, in order to elucidate the particulars of Iraq's suggested mediation and to further cement the bilateral rapport between Iraq and Ukraine.

