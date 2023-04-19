Albania to hand over Thodex founder accused of $2 billion fraud to Turkiye

2023/04/19 | 22:12 - Source: Shafaq News



In March of this year, a Turkish court sentenced Ozer to 40,562 years for fraud. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Albania is set to hand over Faruk Fatih Ozer, the founder of the Thodex cryptocurrency exchange, to Turkish authorities tomorrow, Thursday, according to Turkish media.Ozer is accused of committing a two-billion-dollar fraud, described as "the biggest fraudster in the country's history." Ozer, 27, fled Turkiye last year and left investors unable to get their funds.The Public Prosecutor's Office in Turkey launched an investigation on April 22, 2021, after clients of the cryptocurrency trading platform could not access their accounts, and news broke that the company's founder had fled abroad.Interpol decided to prosecute Ozer with a red notice on April 23, 2021.In March of this year, a Turkish court sentenced Ozer to 40,562 years for fraud.

