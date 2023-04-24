Stability in US Dollar exchange rates against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad

2023/04/24 | 11:34 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a correspondent of Shafaq News Agency, the Kifah and Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad did not open during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.



However, some exchange shops in the capital recorded a selling exchange rate of 144,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 142,000 dinars.



As for Erbil, the main stock exchange does not trade in dollars on official holidays, but some exchange shops traded in the dollar exchange rate, which also remained stable.



The selling exchange rate reached 143,000 dinars per dollar, and the buying rate was 142,000 dinars per 100 dollars. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable on Monday in the markets of the capital Baghdad and the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.According to a correspondent of Shafaq News Agency, the Kifah and Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad did not open during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.However, some exchange shops in the capital recorded a selling exchange rate of 144,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 142,000 dinars.As for Erbil, the main stock exchange does not trade in dollars on official holidays, but some exchange shops traded in the dollar exchange rate, which also remained stable.The selling exchange rate reached 143,000 dinars per dollar, and the buying rate was 142,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Sponsored Links