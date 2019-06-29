Home › INA › Al-Halbousi sends official invitation to members of Asian Parliaments to attend Baghdad Budget and Planning Committee meeting

Al-Halbousi sends official invitation to members of Asian Parliaments to attend Baghdad Budget and Planning Committee meeting

2019/06/29 | 16:00



Baghdad - INA







President of the House of Representatives Mohammad Al-Halboussi on Saturday invited the members of the Association of Asian Parliaments to attend the meeting of the Standing Committee for Budget and Planning of the Association of Parliaments of Asia to be held from 3 to 5 September 2019 in Baghdad.He stressed according to the information service of the House of Representatives received the creation of all the requirements for the success of the meeting of the Committee.







"I am pleased to invite your esteemed parliament and the members of Parliament who presided over it to attend the meeting of the Standing Committee for Budget and Planning of the Association of Parliaments of Asia, which will be held from 3 to 5 September 2019 in Baghdad - the Republic of Iraq."



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAPresident of the House of Representatives Mohammad Al-Halboussi on Saturday invited the members of the Association of Asian Parliaments to attend the meeting of the Standing Committee for Budget and Planning of the Association of Parliaments of Asia to be held from 3 to 5 September 2019 in Baghdad.He stressed according to the information service of the House of Representatives received the creation of all the requirements for the success of the meeting of the Committee."I am pleased to invite your esteemed parliament and the members of Parliament who presided over it to attend the meeting of the Standing Committee for Budget and Planning of the Association of Parliaments of Asia, which will be held from 3 to 5 September 2019 in Baghdad - the Republic of Iraq."