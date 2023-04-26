Syriac Heritage Museum in Erbil: A Testament to the Rich Christian Legacy in Iraq's Kurdistan Region

2023/04/26 | 18:56 - Source: Shafaq News



Notably, the Syriac Heritage Museum in the city of Erbil has become a focal point for preserving and showcasing the community's cultural legacy and ancient artifacts.



During an exclusive tour of the museum's various sections, Shafaq News Agency documented the diverse array of exhibits on display.



Hiba Adnan, an employee at the museum, informed Shafaq News Agency that "the museum was established in 2009 as a sanctuary for ancient Syriac heritage.



Over the years, with the assistance of venerable Christian families who generously donated or facilitated the acquisition of numerous antiquities and heritage items from various locations within Iraq, we have managed to amass an extensive collection." "The museum encompasses numerous sections housing ancient pottery, household items used by Christian families, traditional clothing from different regions in Erbil, and invaluable ancient manuscripts." Rita Shamoun, a museum supervisor, also shared with Shafaq News Agency that "the museum welcomes a multitude of visitors daily from various Iraqi provinces, many of whom belong to the Christian community.



These guests often frequent the museum to reminisce about the lives of ancient Christian families and their lifestyles.



