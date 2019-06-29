Home › INA › The Turkish ambassador visits the Iraqi jurisprudence complex of senior scientistsin Baghdad

The Turkish ambassador visits the Iraqi jurisprudence complex of senior scientistsin Baghdad

2019/06/29 | 20:05



Baghdad -INA















Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Fatih Yildiz on Saturday visited the Iraqi Juristic Society of senior scholars of the call and advisory opinion in the mosque of the great Imam Abu Hanifa al-Nu'man.







The Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, visited the headquarters of the Iraqi Juristic Society for the senior scholars of the call and the fatwa in the mosque of the great Imam Abu Hanifa al-Nu'man and met with a number of members of the Supreme Council in the compound, Ahmed Hassan Al - Taha.







He added that the two sides discussed the strengthening of social ties between Iraq and Turkey in various fields, and extending bridges of scientific and cultural cooperation between them, especially after the recent openness witnessed by Iraq with the countries of the region.























