Egypt and Iran engage in secret talks to normalize relations in Baghdad

2023/05/09 | 16:20 - Source: Shafaq News



More recently, tensions have arisen over Cairo's concerns about Iran's interference in the internal affairs of Arab nations such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Egypt and Iran have been holding talks in Baghdad since March to discuss the normalization of relations between the two regional powers, according to Egyptian and Iraqi officials.The discussions have also focused on reducing tensions in areas where Iran has significant influence, such as Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria.Both sides are reportedly exploring the possibility of a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi.The Baghdad talks seem to be part of a broader regional realignment, which includes Saudi Arabia and Iran's agreement to restore diplomatic relations severed in 2016.Egypt and Turkey, who have been at odds for a decade, are also working to normalize relations.Diplomatic efforts have led to a quieter situation in the eight-year Yemen war, where Iran backs the Houthis against the internationally recognized government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.On Sunday, Syria, where Iran and the Tehran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah have significant influence, was readmitted to the Arab League after being expelled in 2011 due to its violent response to anti-government protests.Two rounds of low-level talks between Egyptian and Iranian officials were held in Baghdad in March and April this year, according to an Iraqi diplomat.Both sides have welcomed Iraq's mediation efforts and are willing to move forward, although no significant progress has been made yet.News of the secret negotiations comes two months after Iran expressed its desire to improve ties with Egypt.Egypt's presidency and Foreign Ministry have welcomed the Saudi-Iranian agreement, hoping it would help defuse regional tensions.Tehran's relations with Cairo, a close US ally with strong ties to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, have been strained since the 1979 Islamic revolution.More recently, tensions have arisen over Cairo's concerns about Iran's interference in the internal affairs of Arab nations such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

